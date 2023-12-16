MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.81. The stock had a trading volume of 926,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

