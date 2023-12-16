MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 22,317,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,575,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

