MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 3,825 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,156. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.