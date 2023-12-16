MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,286,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,328. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

