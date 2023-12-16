MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,060 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

