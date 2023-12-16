MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 5,358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,633,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

