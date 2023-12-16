MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 5,437 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Comerica comprises 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.10% of Comerica worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

