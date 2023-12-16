Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 1,040,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magna International

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.