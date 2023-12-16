Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

