MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.01. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

