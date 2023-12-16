Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla Sells 25,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 390,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Stories

