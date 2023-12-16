Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,986.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $109,750.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 246,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mammoth Energy Services

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.