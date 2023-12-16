Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.