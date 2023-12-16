Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.