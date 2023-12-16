Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 10.6% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.56. 1,352,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of -0.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

