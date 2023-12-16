Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Ajay Bhalla Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00.

MA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $418.57. 5,566,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,372. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

