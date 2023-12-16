Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $418.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.96. The company has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.