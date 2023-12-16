Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Materion accounts for approximately 1.8% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.58% of Materion worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Materion by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.19. 420,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.