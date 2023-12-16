Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading 11.3% Higher

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.47. 349,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 432,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -4.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

