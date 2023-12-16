Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 977,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,279,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maximus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,434 shares of company stock worth $2,830,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 191.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.