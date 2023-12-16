McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $286.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

