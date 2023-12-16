Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

