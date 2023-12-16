Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.24. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 4,852,507 shares.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

