Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 73,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 329,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,388,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,120. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.