MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 16.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 149,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 64,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0025021 earnings per share for the current year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

