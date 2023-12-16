Michael B. Gustafson Sells 867 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $30.52 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

