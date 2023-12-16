Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

