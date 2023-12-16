Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $90,354.16 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $90.56.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

