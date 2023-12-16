Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Miller Industries worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 383,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 124,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,441. The company has a market cap of $471.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.