Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MIRO stock remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Miromatrix Medical has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 2,861.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 56.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.