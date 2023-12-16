Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance
Shares of MIRO stock remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Miromatrix Medical has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 2,861.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
