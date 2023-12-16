Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $78.60

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.60, but opened at $88.47. Moderna shares last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 6,476,117 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Moderna by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

