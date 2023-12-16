Moderna Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 74,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 57,538 call options.
Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MRNA opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.