Moderna Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 74,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 57,538 call options.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.