Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 184,472 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 102.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 1,067,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,551. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.