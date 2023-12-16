Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

MHK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 2,388,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

