Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.17. Approximately 755,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 689,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

