Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Down 2.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $372.21 and last traded at $372.21. 12,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 455,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

