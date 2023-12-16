Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ:MDLZ remained flat at $70.70 during trading hours on Friday. 15,088,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,503. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

