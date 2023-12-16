Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Guy Carling Sells 34,553 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.