MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

