Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.