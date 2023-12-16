Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Morguard North American Stock Performance
Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$83.65 million for the quarter.
Morguard North American Company Profile
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.