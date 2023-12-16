MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $9.53

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.16. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1,106,150 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. UBS Group AG grew its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

