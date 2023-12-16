MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

