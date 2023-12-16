MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.
Several brokerages have commented on MP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials
MP Materials Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE MP opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.47.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MP Materials
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.