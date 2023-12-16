MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Boosted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,495 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for about 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.15% of MP Materials worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 5,532,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.47. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

