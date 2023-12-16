MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $531.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.65. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.