Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

