Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

