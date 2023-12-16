Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 3,260 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Nutrien by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 435,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 348,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 142,804 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 2,403,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

