Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.38. 5,660,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

