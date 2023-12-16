Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 19,955,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

